Acting Prime Minister highlights strides made by AIA since opening

Black Immigrant Daily News

Acting Prime Minister Montgomery Daniel has highlighted the strides made since the opening of the Argyle International Airport (AIA).

Daniel, who was speaking on NBC Radio Face to Face Programme this morning said since its opening in 2017, the Argyle International Airport has welcomed a number of international flights to the Vincentian shores.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/GOMERY-AIA.mp3

The Argyle International Airport officially opened its doors to the world on February 14th, 2017.

Since its opening, the AIA has facilitated the ease of travel for Vincentians and visitors alike as it has welcomed International Airlines such as Caribbean Airlines, Virgin Atlantic and the American Airlines.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com