St. George’s, Grenada – The Grenada Airports Authority, in collaboration with JetBlue Airways, will conduct a Security Exercise – Active Assailant Emergency Simulation at Maurice Bishop International Airport on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

The emergency exercise will test and assess the preparedness and capabilities of the Airports Authority, emergency response agencies, and stakeholders to adequately respond to security incidents at Maurice Bishop International Airport.

The emergency exercise will not affect flight operations at Maurice Bishop International Airport.