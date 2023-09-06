Address by Sen. the Hon. David Andrews on the start of the 2023/2024 School Year

Fellow Grenadians,

It gives me great pleasure, a sense of pride and optimism to address our students, parents and guardians, teachers, principals, and school administrators, as we embark on our new school year 2023/2024.

The reopening of a new school term is an exciting and crucial time for students, parents, and educators alike. It holds significant importance for several reasons.

Firstly, it is a Fresh Start.

The new school year offers students a clean slate and a chance to make a fresh start academically and socially. They can leave behind any past challenges or setbacks and approach the year with renewed enthusiasm and optimism.

Secondly, a chance to set achievable goals and new targets. This is an opportunity for students to set new academic and personal goals. These goals can provide motivation and direction for the year ahead, helping students stay focused on their aspirations.

Thirdly, Preparation for the Future.

Each school year brings students closer to their educational milestones and eventual career paths.My government is particularly excited about this new school term as we have implemented several measures that will benefit all of our young people.

Government has established its Free Tuition Programme. This programme will allow all students of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique to further their education beyond secondary school. We have removed all Tuition Fees from the Preschool, Primary, Secondary and Tertiary level institutions like the T.A. Marryshow community College (TAMCC) and the New Life Organisation (NEWLO). Thousands of our young students are currently enjoying this policy decision of Government as it opens the gate for more of our young people to access learning and will ease the financial burden of our parents and guardians.

Added to this, Government has received approval for the UNESCO-funded TVET Policy, which features transformative elements such as:

The Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Expansion Programme in select primary schools, which was launched on May 9, 2023.The re-introduction of the 6th Form and Centres of excellence in select schools/institutions; andThe drafting of legislation to mandate the extension of the school age to 18.

Another Key initiative that we are especially excited about is the introduction of Grenadian History in the upper primary and lower secondary levels. Incorporating local history into the curriculum helps create well-rounded, informed citizens who appreciate their community’s past and its role in shaping the present and future. It is about time that this became part of our children’s learning experience for many reasons; –

Cultural Identity: to help students connect with their community’s roots, fostering a sense of belonging and cultural identity.Contextual Understanding: knowledge of our country’s history provides context for broader historical events, helping students better comprehend national and global narratives.Preservation of Heritage; learning about our history encourages the preservation of historical landmarks, traditions, and artifacts.Critical Thinking: analysing local historical events fosters critical thinking and research skills, which are transferable to other subjects.

As a government and particularly the Ministry of Education, we are keen on ensuring that our young people have the opportunities they need to further their learning while building a career for the future. Whether this be in the technical, sporting or science fields, we will continue to partner with our local, regional, and international counterparts to secure scholarships and other educational aid to give our people a chance to develop themselves, and by extension, this beautiful land of ours.

In closing, I want to encourage our students, parents, and educators to see this new school year as an opportunity to grow, learn and to make the most of every moment we spend in the classroom.

To our students, I want to emphasize the incredible potential that lies within each of you. You are the future leaders, innovators, and change-makers of our world. Remember that education is not just about acquiring knowledge; it’s about building character, nurturing curiosity, and fostering a passion for lifelong learning.

As you step into this new term, I encourage you to approach your studies with enthusiasm and determination. Set clear goals for yourselves, both academically and personally. Don’t be afraid to ask questions, seek help when needed, and collaborate with your peers. Education is not a solitary journey; it’s a collective effort, and we are here to support you every step of the way.

But let us also remember that the school experience is not just about grades and exams. It’s about building friendships, discovering your interests, and exploring your talents. Get involved in extracurricular activities, engage in community service, and challenge yourselves to step out of your comfort zones.

To our dedicated teachers and staff, your commitment to nurturing these young minds is commendable. You play a vital role in shaping the future by imparting knowledge, instilling values, and serving as mentors. Your dedication does not go unnoticed, for it is the cornerstone of our educational institution.

Together let us make this term one filled with inspiration and success.

Here’s to a fantastic new school term filled with learning, success, and endless possibilities.

I thank you.