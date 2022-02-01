Adele Responds To Relationship Drama With Rich Paul, Announces BRIT Performance

Adele says she and her boyfriend Rich Paul are good and those who want to see her performed will get a chance at the BRIT Awards.

Caesar’s Palace might have been able to pivot with a plan after Adele’s gigs were canceled, but if the shows are permanent, the entertainment venue is set to lose out on millions of dollars.

ITV correspondent Ross King has quoted sources from Caesars claiming that the venue is still hoping the Adele shows can go on. The singer had canceled her shows a week ago, the night before it was to start claiming that half of her staff had contracted Covid-19 and the show couldn’t go on.

According to the sources quoted by ITV, “Caesars Palace desperately want the gigs to go ahead because if they don’t they are going to lose something like $150million (£111m).”

The publication added that the venue could host the event, and the rest is up to Adele.

Reports are circulating that the real reason behind Adele canceling the show is due to relationship problems with her boyfriend Rich Paul.

While speaking about the cancellation, Ross said on Monday, “the latest alleged report that all is not well with her boyfriend Rich Paul. They are saying that’s part of the reason she pulled out of the gigs… No confirmation of that; what I can confirm though is that sources in Vegas, have been telling me that there’s a whole host of things that didn’t go well,” he said.

Adele, who is from the United Kingdom, started dating her boyfriend Rich Paul last year, then she made a move to the United States, residing in Los Angeles reportedly at Paul’s Beverly Hills mansion. Reports are that the singer has been trying to work on the relationship with the sports agent, and her decision is allegedly due to relationship issues.

In the meantime, Adele has responded to the latest claims about the real reason for the cancellation, and her fans, who paid upwards of £9,000 for tickets, have shared their displeasure at the decision online.

“Hiya, so I’m really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week!! Anddddd I’ll also be popping in to see Graham for a chat on the couch while I’m in town too! I’m looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love,” Adele shared on her Instagram on Tuesday while responding to the claims about relationship drama with Rich Paul.

News reports also claim that staff from Adele’s team have claimed that the singer had been crying through her rehearsals and interrupting them to take phone calls with Paul.

In the meantime, her Las Vegas residency was set for January 21, with performances scheduled to run every weekend through April.

While announcing the cancellation, Adele said, “my show ain’t ready. We’ve tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time, and for it to be good enough for you. But we’ve been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID.”