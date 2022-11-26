Adverse weather alert in effect until 8 pm

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

A man wades through floodwaters amid rainfall in Port of Spain on November 17. – Photo by Roger Jacob

The Met Office put Trinidad and Tobago under a yellow-level weather alert at 5 am on Saturday. This alert is expected to end at 8 pm.

It said rain will vary in intensity, but there is a 70 per cent chance of heavy showers and thunderstorms that can produce rainfall greater than 25 mm or more in isolated areas. There may also be gusty winds exceeding 55 km per hour.

Street and flash flooding is likely to occur with the heavy rain and the Met Office warned that the sea can become agitated at times and landslides and landslips are also possible.

The Met Office urged people not to venture into floodwaters, to secure loose outdoor objects and livestock and to continue monitoring the weather conditions and official updates.

NewsAmericasNow.com