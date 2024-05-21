Advertisement of Bilateral Training Course – Agriculture Processing and Preservation Technology for Grenada

Applications are invited from suitably qualified individuals to participate in the “Agriculture Processing and Preservation Technology Training Course forGrenada” from June 14th to July 4th in China.

Applicants must be below the age of forty-five (45) and in good health as certified by a medical practitioner.

The courses are fully sponsored. Sponsorship overseas includes accommodation, round-trip air tickets, and a stipend. However, successful applicants must cover all incidents associated with their travel.

Completed applications must be submitted to the Department of Public Administration (DPA) by email at [email protected].

Please see links to the Forms:

Link to China Application Form: Click to access: China Application FormLink to Non-public Officers Application Form: Click to access: Training Form – Non-Public Officers