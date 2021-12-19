Agent Sasco Opens New Recording Studio At Metcalfe Juvenile Centre To Help Youths

Dancehall legend Agent Sasco is making sure to honor his word about giving back to the male wards at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston. He has a devoted interest in the facility and the wards and has been recognized for mentoring the juveniles there before.

Most recently, he played an instrumental part in helping to build a recording studio for the wards. The studio was officially opened on December 15 and is called the Metcalfe Street Black Diamond Recording Studio.

Agent Sasco, whose real name is Jeffery Campbell, has partnered with the Digicel Foundation, the Ministry of National Security, and the Department of Correctional Services to make the studio a reality. Sasco, who is also a National Security Ministry ‘We Transform’ mentor and ambassador, took a personal interest in the project, he explained at the opening ceremony.

He has made it his mission to take a vested interest in rehabilitation and reintegration programs in recent times. For him, music should form a major part of such initiatives. The project was funded in full by Campbell with the support of the Digicel Foundation.

The studio was originally constructed through a project funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID). Through this latest collaboration, Sasco and others were able to implement much-needed upgrades. This included refurbishing the studio as well as installing ceiling fans and air conditioning units.

The opening of the studio is just the beginning for him as well as he has said that he intends to participate in monthly music sessions with the young men in an effort to help them develop their skills. The “Stronger” artiste also shared that he intends to share his vast knowledge of the music business with them.

Agent Sasco’s personal interest comes from the fact that he was given the opportunity to transform his own life through the power of music.

“As much as we celebrate and welcome creative freedom, I must say that we can all agree that nothing that emerges from the studio should in any way be promoting or endorsing or suggesting any kind of idea, activity, culture value, or whatever, that will land someone in a space like this,” he said.

Jamaica’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr. Horace Chang, echoed his sentiments at the ceremony as he said that music was one medium that could be used to bring people together from different walks of life.

Dr. Chang added that using music to reveal the talent in the nation’s young men should be a fundamental part of Jamaica’s education system. Chang said that music could play an influential role in transforming the behavior of young people in Jamaica.

The studio is the real deal, and it seems no expense was spared for the wards either. They will have access to computers, mixing boards, speakers, microphones, headphones, a recording booth, and many other features that any professional studio would have.

“Music can be one of the greatest factors in not only maintaining unity in our country but in transforming the behaviours of those we consider as troublemakers in the most volatile communities,” he added.

In 2019, Agent Sasco was recognized for his work with disenfranchised youth who are part of the Department of Correctional Services programs. He was awarded a trophy for his dedication to mentoring just before his birthday on December 22.