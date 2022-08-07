Agent Sasco Taps To Receive Jamaica’s Order Of Distinction

Agent Sasco is among 143 people who will receive the Order of Distinction national award at the annual Heroes Day even later this year.

On Saturday, the government of Jamaica released the list of names of the honourees for this year’s national awards. Born Jeffery Campbell, Agent Sasco will be inducted into the Order of Distinction (OD) in the rank of officer for his “outstanding contribution to music, philanthropy, and positive pro-social message to youths,” the release said.

The national honors are given to Jamaicans for their outstanding work and commitment to Jamaica through service to the people of Jamaica. The award Agent Sasco is to receive is the country’s sixth-highest honor.

According to the office of the Prime Minister, the Order of Distinction has two ranks, namely Commander and Officer. “The Order is conferred on a citizen of Jamaica who renders outstanding and important services to Jamaica and upon any distinguished citizen of a country other than Jamaica (an honorary member).”

Agent Sasco will now join a distinguished list of other artists and musicians who have received the same award over the years. These include artists Prince Buster, Alton Ellis, Ken Boothe, Burning Spear, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Gregory Isaacs, Sean Paul, Rita Marley, Shaggy, Yellowman, and Mighty Diamond, to name a few.

The Reggae and dancehall artiste’s music career spans three studio albums and an extensive catalog of more than 350 tracks. Agent Sasco, formerly Assassin, has worked with some of the biggest artists in the world, including Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, Buju Banton, and Beres Hammond.

Sasco’s contributions to Jamaica include mentoring at-risk youth and advocating for a better Jamaica through Recycling Partners of Jamaica and his Banks of the Hope Foundation, which works with wards at the Metcalfe Street Secure Juvenile Remand Centre in Kingston. The artist helped build a recording studio to give the youth an avenue to not only learn about music and earn from it but also use it to help reform themselves while in state control.

In the meantime, 12 entertainment industry members will also be honored at the National Heroes Day Awards. These include legendary jazz singer Monty Alexander who is conferred with the Order of Jamaica (OJ), and international actress Sheryl Lee Ralph “for sterling contribution as an actress, cultural ambassador for Jamaica and contribution to the international film industry.”