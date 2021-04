Twenty-two years after the local high court ruled that Prime Minister Dr. Keith Mitchell and his ruling New National Party (NNP) government had acted illegally in bulldozing the water sports business of Dorset Charles on Grand Anse beach, the small businessman is finally due to get a settlement payment of…

Three police officers including an Inspector of Police were left nursing injuries as the River Sallee Saraka spiritual ritual in St. Patrick East turned into violence on Friday night going into the wee hours of Saturday. THE NEW TODAY understands that the injured officers were Inspector Rodney, as well as…