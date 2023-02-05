Agricola fire was due to faulty electrical wiring – GFS

Black Immigrant Daily News

The Guyana Fire Service has concluded that the fire which completely destroyed a home at Agricola, Greater Georgetown, was a result of faulty electrical wiring.

The devastation has left several persons homeless including 77-year-old Bibi Mohammed and four children.

The GFS on Saturday stated that it received a call at 14:50h and was alerted to a fire at Lot 35 Public Road Agricola, Greater Georgetown.

As such, water tenders from the Eccles and Diamond Fire Stations were immediately dispatched to the location.

At the end of the fire, the building and its contents were destroyed, leaving eight people homeless.

“The fire was the result of faulty electrical wiring resulting in arcing and sparking, which ignited nearby combustible materials and spread to the entire house,” the GFS noted.

Also affected by the blaze were three other houses at the same location, also owned by Bibi Mohamed.

Due to radiated heat from the building of origin, 20ft of an outer concrete wall, 10 ft of wooden ceiling, a quantity of clothing, window panes, and books were destroyed, while a quantity of PVC pipes and guttering were severely damaged.

Two jets working from water tenders via a water relay from a water bowser were used to extinguish the fire. The family estimates over $3 million in losses.

NewsAmericasNow.com