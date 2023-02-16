Agriculture Ministry aiming to enhance agricultural productivity in SVG

Black Immigrant Daily News

Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar said one of the aims of his ministry is to enhance agricultural productivity in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Caesar noted that the ministry has provided farmers with advanced agricultural tools to improve productivity and is encouraging the youth to get involved in agricultural production.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/02/CAESAR-PRODUCTIVITY.mp3

Over the past three weeks, the Ministry of Agriculture has met with over one thousand food producers from across the country to discuss food productivity and other issues in the agriculture sector.

Related

NewsAmericasNow.com