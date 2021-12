Agriculture senator Roderick St. Clair believes agro-processing is not being given the attention and focus it deserves as a pivotal sub-sector in creating employment, revenue generation, and addressing food security and nutrition issues.

Senator St. Clair notes that agro-processing is being limited to micro and small entities as resources and support to expand to facilitate exports are not readily available.

The senator was speaking during senate budget debate.

