Aidonia, Kimberly Megan Bid Son King Khalif Farewell At Funeral, Jah Vinci & Bounty Killer Tribute

Aidonia and Kimberly Megan paid their final respects as their son Khalif Hitana Kruz Lawrence was laid to rest on Saturday.

Khalif, 9, passed away last month after a battle with cancer. His parents have been out of the public eye as they mourn his death and were only seen recently over the Christmas holidays as his father worked at a New Year’s Day party. On Friday, Bounty Killer attended the wake service for Khalif, and on Saturday, he also shared a video from the funeral of the little boy.

The funeral service was packed with family members and friends who all wore red as they attended the Boulevard Baptist Church, where Khalif’s funeral service was held.

“Yeah man, we a do it for Khalif,” he says in the video, which features a snippet of Aidonia, Kimberly, and family members holding white doves to be released as part of the funeral service.

“Fly with the angels King Khalif…@Aidonia4thgenna @kimberly_megan you are both in our daily prayers amen,” Bounty Killer wrote in a separate post.

Among those who co-signed Bounty Killer’s post was Popcaan who shared praying hands emoji, Busta Rhymes, Stacious, Kimnain, and hundreds of fans who left condolences. Last week, Aidonia shared a photo of him and Khalif as a baby with the broken-hearted emoji.

“Jah know be strong my bro bor,” Mavado wrote in the comments. “God and time will heal mi G Kee yu head up,” Jah Vinci wrote.

Aidonia also shared that he had a tattoo of his son’s name on his forehead hairline. The dancehall deejay also shared several photos and videos of himself with his son in happier times. In one video, he shared his son telling him, “good morning daddy. I’m going to school before blowing him several kissed.”

Many of the photos featured Khalif when he was younger. On New Year’s Day, Aidonia and his wife, Kimberly Megan, were spotted at Sandz Music Festival, where he addressed the death of their son for the first time and also recognized the strength and love of his wife Kimberly, who nurtured their son until his last moments.

“I have to make you smile cause you nah smile from wha day you know. So make me put a smile pon you face. Cause you a warrior you know. Cause from 2019 till now, nuff people don’t even know what we a go through,” Aidonia said on stage.

“Big up she, she a real girl. Real empress. Real queen. Yeah, yuh fi smile, yuh fi laugh because yeah, we lose we son and everything but we ago overcome you know,” Aidonia said as he kissed his wife.