All Farmers and Fishers in St. Kitts Invited to Meet With Ministry Officials

St. Kitts, Basseterre, November 29th 2022 (Agriculture Media & Communications Unit) — In an effort to discuss the way forward for the overall development of the agricultural sector, the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Marine Resources and Cooperatives will be hosting a series of meetings for all farmers in St. Kitts next month.

The meetings are also being held to encourage fruitful discussions on topics such as tractor services, inputs, the Marketing Unit, Farmers ID’s, services provided by the Basseterre Abattoir, land distribution, the CARICOM 25 by 2025 agenda, farmers welfare, quarantine, veterinary and extension services as well as duty free and several other items on the agenda.

The farmers will be divided into three groups and will meet as follows: Crop farmers are scheduled to meet on 13th December, Livestock farmers on 14th December and Fishers on 15th December.

The Ministry is seeking the presence of all food producers to highlight the way forward for the enhanced food security and the overall development of the sector.

All farmer’s meetings are being held in the Large Conference Room of the Department of Agriculture, La Guerite, St. Kitts.

Each session is set to begin at 6 p.m.

