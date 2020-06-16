Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Tues. June 16, 2020: Accidents happen. We’ve heard that phrase time and time again, but if the accident or incident was not your fault and you or a loved one gets hurt, then it’s only fair you get the right support, treatment and compensation you need.So here’s the lowdown on all you need to know about personal injury incidents and what you should do if it happens to you.

What is a personal injury incident?

Personal Injury Law applies to any circumstance in which a person suffers harm as a result of the negligence of another individual or ‘entity’. While car accidents and auto vehicle collisions make up a large proportion of personal injury claims, there are a host of other personal injury incidents and situations to which the law can apply. For example, a personal injury incident can include dog bites, medical negligence, slip or falls, an injury sustained on another person’s premises, injury as a result of defective goods and wrongful death.

A personal injury case can be resolved through civil court proceedings, which rules on whether an individual is legally at fault when it comes to the said injury or through arbitration out of court, leading to a settlement before any legal proceedings are filed.

Why you need a good Personal Injury Lawyer

Suffering a personal injury as a result of an accident or incident which was not your fault can be distressing and the impact on your life extremely stressful. A good Fort Lauderdale injury lawyer who can empathize with your situation and has the experience to take you through the process of both dealing with the legalities and claiming for compensation can really help to make life easier as you recover. And, with Injury 1800’s extensive network of legal specialists, you can be sure to find the personal injury lawyer who will help you get your life back on track.

Why an insurance company is not always the answer

It may seem that the easiest route to compensation for personal injury, especially in the case of an auto accident, is to go through your insurers. However, insurance companies are driven to settle quickly and often limit what they can payout for medical expenses and other damages. This can leave you out of pocket if the consequences of your injury lead to longer-term financial adversity – you cannot work, for example – as a result of your initial claim being undervalued. The best way to ensure you are getting the right amount of compensation is to consult with a specialist Personal Injury Lawyer, who can pick up on your case straight away, from sorting out essential medical treatment to preparing and filing a lawsuit for compensation.

What you can be compensated for

Every case is individual but as a guide, typical compensation for personal injury can include money to cover:

Past as well as future medical costs

Loss of earnings as a result of the injury

Pain and suffering – physical and emotional

In the case of wrongful death, damages can also be awarded for:

Funeral and burial expenses

Loss of financial support

Related medical expenses

Loss of ‘companionship or consortium.’

