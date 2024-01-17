ALLIED HEALTH PROFESSIONALS COUNCIL REGISTRATION FOR TRAINING FOR PERSONS IN BEAUTY AND WELLNESS INDUSTRY

ST. GEORGE’S, GRENADA: – The Allied Health Professionals Council of Grenada hereby informs all non-accredited/non-qualified individuals who are currently practicing in the Beauty and Wellness Industry that registration for training is now open.

The Council encourages all involved in the profession and not yet registered to take full advantage of this opportunity in order to reap full benefits and function effectively.

Training will be provided by the Grenada National Training Agency.

Registration can be done at the Allied Health Professionals Council.

REGISTRATION ENDS ON JANUARY 31, 2024.

For more information, please contact the Allied Health Professionals Council’s Office at Archibald’s Avenue, St. George at 440-1117/423-2472 or email: [email protected].