Amanda Reifer has once in a lifetime night at first-ever Grammys Loop Barbados

Amanda Reifer got an early 32nd birthday gift.

Though she did not win her first Grammy award over the weekend, she will never forget attending her first Grammy Awards ceremony.

At almost every turn of ‘Grammy Day’ and the night of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, 2023, Amanda was saying, “This is a dream.”

The Barbadian singer was nominated in two categories – Album of the Year and Best Melodic Rap, both for her collab with Kendrick Lamar and featuring Blxst as well. However, despite not walking away with the Grammy awards, she left with a priceless experience under her belt and in her heart.

I’m so grateful for him for that opportunity and that collaboration

From being adorned with jewellery by Jacquie Aiche, to getting her nails painted chocolate brown, her face beat by makeup artist Nadia (@nadiamohamofficial), her hair piled high Whoville-style by Larry Sims and wearing a Tom Ford banded bugle bead evening gown. Both Nadia and Larry said on their socials said Amanda was giving Golden Goddess.

When she showed Larry arriving to do her hair, he said, “It’s going down”, but Amanda rightly corrected him saying, “It’s going up!” And up it did go. Her hairstyle was giving Dr Seuss Cindy Lou Who too.

Amanda walked the red carpet and was interviewed by REVOLT. She took a photo with Koffee who was up for a Grammy herself. Amanda tagged the IG story post “Jamaica Barbados link up”. She was showed the behind-the-scenes as she walked the carpet where she was interviewed by The Shade Room (TSR) and COMPLEX Music amongst others.

I love the record. It was an incredible experience

During the COMPLEX interview on the red carpet, she was asked how she came to be working with rapper Kendrick.

She told the interviewer:

“That happened super-organically. I turned around in the studio one day and he was behind me. Oh hey, you know?! And he heard some of my work and he had obviously he was working on at the time and he had incredible vision and he had a record that he was looking for a part and he gave me an opportunity and I killed it ,yuh knoooow! That’s why I am here today. I’m so grateful for him for that opportunity and that collaboration, and what I am also very grateful for is the room that he gave me as an artiste, and writer to express myself in a way that was in alignment with what he envisioned for that record…

“I’m just very grateful. I love the record. It was an incredible experience and this was an incredible experience right now!”

She also shouted out Blxst and said he did his thing on the ‘Die Hard’ track.

She also took photos with Jamaica’s Proteje and Shaggy as she mingled and enjoyed the whole night.

