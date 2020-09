Caribbean News, Latin America News:

By Ueslei Marcelino Porto Velho, BRAZIL, Tues. Sept 8, 2020 (Reuters) – Xita, a tiny monkey with sad brown eyes, clutches her newborn tight. Both are fighting for their lives. Vets at the Clinidog clinic in the Amazon city of Porto Velho believe the mother and baby were run over by a car as they […]

