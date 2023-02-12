Amazonia Mall opens new wing

Black Immigrant Daily News

Amazon Mall opened its much-anticipated expansion on Saturday. The new, one-level strip wing offers an interior connection to the mall.

In addition to the expansion, the wing flaunts a bright, modern design, featuring 10 new stores: Flower Fab, Madd Tea, Physio plus, Trenoz, CT Williams Technologies, Mandii’s, Dr Stuart Dental, Payless, Sfiha’s World, and Tashman.

During brief remarks, the owner of the mall, former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan said he is elated to see the vision come to life while thanking the contractor and store owners for their operation during the process.

“When we originally started, it was always meant to be a U shape building then we changed it to an L shape building due to the fact that we couldn’t get enough parking. When we were allowed the parking, we were able to extend the way we wanted it, but of course, this work didn’t take myself, it took a lot of people including the contractors who have done an extremely good job,” he said.

Sarwan also stated that the idea of the mall’s design started 10 years ago and people can expect improved services in years to come.

This new wing is a part of the mall’s multimillion-dollar expansion since its opening in July 2021. The expansion is amid growing demand for more services to be added to the entertainment complex located at Providence, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

The mall currently offers a wide range of attractions including the Caribbean Cinemas and a variety of food outlets and stores.

Upon opening its doors to the public in July 2021, Sarwan explained that his vision for the mall took years of development.

At the launching ceremony, President Dr Irfaan Ali lauded the former cricketer on his successful business venture, assuring that his Government is moving in a direction that will add value to Amazonia Mall and other businesses along the East Bank corridor.

Meanwhile, speaking with some of the businesses that are located in the new wing, they said that they are excited to kick start their businesses at the mall.

Tonetta Grovesnor, CEO of CT Williams Technologies Inc said: “We are big on growth and this is our third location, we know that there are great things in store for us. So, being here is a great accomplishment for us.”

Meanwhile, Dr Richardo Stuart, an oral practitioner at Stuart’s Dental said, “During this process, I’ve interacted with other business owners and I can see that everybody is on board with the President’s vision which is taking Guyana to the next level… and we must do our part in taking Guyana to the next level, and this is just my bit.”

