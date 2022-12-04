Ambassador Program encourages participants to promote sustainability Loop Cayman Islands

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass

Black Immigrant Daily News

The content originally appeared on: Cayman Compass
Applications now open for calendar year 2023, which runs from February to December 2023

Applications for the Island Innovation Ambassador program, which runs from February 2023 to December 2023 and promotes sustainability and good governance within island communities, are now open.

According to Island Innovation, applicants for the Ambassador Program can be any age, but must have an island connection, be passionate about island issues, innovation, and sustainable development. In addition, applicants must be highly motivated to represent their island/country in the Island Innovation network.

In terms of commitment, it is anticipated that Ambassadors will be required to spend 1-2 hours per week throughout the year, with additional hours in busy periods. This will include participation in monthly training sessions and meetings and helping to promote Island Innovation’s virtual events.

In addition to the above, the benefits of being an Ambassador include:

Networking with global sustainable development practitioners to share knowledge and promote collaborationMonthly workshops to enhance skills and expert knowledge to enhance your ability to drive positive changes in your communityBeing part of a group that helps to improve the social and environmental conditions within your island community through development of innovative solutions to drive economic performance, ensure political stability and promote good governance

Persons interested in the Ambassador Program may apply using the below link:

https://islandinnovation.co/programs/ambassadors-program/applications/

A video describing the Ambassador Program is also included below.

