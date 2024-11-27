Local News
Ambassador Wei: China has no interest in control of the Panama Canal
07 June 2025
Resident Chinese Ambassador in Grenada, Wei Hongtian has described as a “totally baseless accusation” a claim from U.S President Donald Trump that Beijing is seeking to control the Panama Canal which is a vital sea route for international maritime trade.
27 November 2024