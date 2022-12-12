Ammika Harris Denies Attacking Chris Brown Using Fake Accounts

Ammika Harris, the mother of Chris Brown’s son Aeko Brown, is slamming social media users after they accused her of creating fake accounts online to harass and spread false rumors about the singer.

Harris lives in Germany, and it’s unclear if she and Brown are still together as the R&B singer recently welcomed a baby girl with another woman.

Over the last week, Harris has been accused of creating a fake Instagram account to bash Chris Brown and call him out for not spending time with their son, Aeko, who lives with her. In one post, the account claimed that Brown had not seen his son in over a year.

However, Ammika Harris, who was previously accused of stalking Brown’s ex Karrueche Tran with a fake account, denied that she was making fake accounts.

“People who really think a b***ch would create fake pages and do all this nonsense. Y’all really be the worst. Y’all create all this bs and act like I am behind this? I don’t even know my damn [password] to this account,” Harris said.

“Y’all go find the ip address and see for yourself since y’all know everything. Tired of this nonsense. Y’all leave me alone please. Y’all create something and just go and run with it. Please leave me alone,” she continued.

In another story, she wrote, “I’ve been quiet for way way too long.”

Harris was accused of making the Finsta comment under Chris Brown’s post and on the Shaderoom. In some comments, the fake account reportedly claimed that Brown’s oldest daughter, Royalty was his “golden child” and lamented that Brown didn’t have a good relationship with his son, who turned three last month.

Some persons felt that Harris gave herself away when she referred to Royalty as “Roro,” a pet name only close family members would know, and she also spoke about her and her son Aeko being stuck in Germany due to visa issues and Brown not visiting them or even being there for their son’s birthday.