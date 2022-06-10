Analysis: The White House wants to tackle migration again. But the key players were nowhere to be found at the Summit of Americas

The content originally appeared on: CNN

(CNN)The Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles is entering its liveliest stage with a series of high-profile bilateral meetings, but the absence of key players in the United States’ effort to address migration to the southern border might be a headache for the White House.

Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras play an oversize role in the issue of migration. Collectively known as the Northern Triangle, they are countries of origin for tens of thousands of migrants, and a key transit point for even more travelers who approach the southern border with the hope of re-locating to the United States.

The Biden administration has focused heavily on these three countries. Vice President Kamala Harris visited Guatemala a year ago and then this year she traveled to Honduras to congratulate newly elected President Xiomara Castro.

Despite the overtures, President Castro and her two counterparts, President Alejandro Giammattei of Guatemala and Nayib Bukele of El Salvador, skipped the summit in Los Angeles this week.

Their absence were evident on Tuesday, when Harris unveiled a pledge worth $3.2 billion of private investments to address “the root causes of migration” in the Northern Triangle. In her speech, the Vice President spoke directly to the private sector and civil society in the Northern Triangle, touting the opportunities in job creation and a stronger partnership with US-based companies.

Honduran President Xiomara Castro joined El Salvador and Guatemala’s leaders in skipping the summit.