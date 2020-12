The main Anglican Church in the city has been forced to temporarily suspend mass due to Covid-19. A senior Anglican official told THE NEW TODAY that a regular church member might have come into contact with someone who is suspected to have been exposed to the deadly virus. He said…

All employees at Sandals Grenada Resort are to be tested for a second time after an apparent error in the first round of testing for COVID-19. According to one employee, the Human Resource Department has informed all staff members to remain quarantined until they can be tested again. Grenada is…