ANNUAL INCREASE IN PAYMENTS TO PENSIONERS

St. George– The Ministry of Finance advises pensioners that their September 2023 pension payment has been updated to reflect the 4% increase for the 2023 period.

The 4% increase is applicable to the period January 1st, 2023, to December 31st, 2023, consistent with the increase agreed upon for public sector workers.

Pensioners are further advised that their short payment for the period January 1st, 2023, to August 31st, 2023, will be paid by the next pay cycle, October 15th, 2023.

Pensioners are kindly asked to take note of this change.