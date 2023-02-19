Another cop shot and injured, this time in Montego Bay Loop Jamaica

A police constable was shot and injured while on patrol in Montego Bay, St James on Saturday night.

Reports are that about 10pm, members of the Rapid Response Team motorbike team were on patrol along Barnett Street in downtown Montego Bay, when they spotted a man whose actions aroused their suspicions.

Upon the approach of members of the police squad, the man pulled a firearm and opened fire, hitting a constable in his shoulder.

Members of the team took evasive action and returned the fire, but the shooter escaped on foot.

The St James incident followed a shooting earlier in the week of a cop by a gunman travelling on a motorcycle in Grant’s Pen, St Andrew.

That shooting took place metres away from the Grant’s Pen Police Station.

Reports are that the officer was conducting a routine traffic check when he signalled a motorcyclist to stop.

However, the biker ignored the cop’s orders and opened fire, hitting him.

The gunman escaped from the area and the injured cop was taken to a hospital.