Another double homicide in Couva

POLICE were on the scene of another double murder in Couva on Monday morning

Shortly after 6 am, the bodies of two men were found in an empty plot of land along Rivulet Road, Couva.

A photo on social media showed one of the men lying on his back, wearing only plaid boxer shorts. The other body, a short distance away, appeared to be fully clothed.

This is the second double homicide for the weekend.

On Sunday, the bodies of a couple – Amar Randy Ramdass and Anita Jagdeo – who went to make a real-estate transaction in Couva were found in Jagdeo’s vehicle, in a dirt track, off Factory Road Chaguanas.

Jgdeo was found in the front passenger seat of her AD wagon, and Ramdass was found in the trunk. They had both been shot dead.

The story will be updated as more information comes to hand.

