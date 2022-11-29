Antigua and Barbuda Represented at Caribbean Women in Leadership Regional Board Meeting

Black Immigrant Daily News

From left to right: Krystal Clyne;Grenada, Paula Watson-Popo;St. Lucia, Jewel Greene-George; Tobago, Judith Wedderburn, Lady A. Anande Trotman-Joseph, Nana Oye Hesse-Bayne, UnaMay Gordon, Calisha Spencer; Antigua and Barbuda, Charlene Paul; Bahamas and Makini Barrow; St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Calisha Spencer represents Antigua and Barbuda at the Caribbean Women in Leadership Regional Board Meeting in Port of Spain, Trinidad. Ms. Spencer currently serves as the President of the Caribbean Women in Leadership, Antigua & Barbuda Chapter (CIWIL-AB).

The Regional Board Meeting was convened to discuss matters such as; CIWIL’s Strategic Plan for 2022-2026, Regional Developments, Gender Issues in the Caribbean requiring Women’s Leadership and the Organizational Constitution.

The women will be engaged in discussions from 27th November to 30th November, 2022. Ms. Spencer sits as the youngest chapter president and board member within the region.

Caribbean Women in Leadership (CIWiL) is a flagship networking organization committed to advancing transformational leadership, and to increasing the numbers of women in leadership and decision-making in political and civic life, proportionate to the female population in Caribbean countries.

The vision of CIWiL is to promote the transformation of power relations between the State and citizens towards participatory, people-centered development, which embraces principles including human rights, gender equality and equity, economic and social justice, and environmental sustainability, and advances the rights of the young and elderly, persons with disabilities, LGBTQI persons, and other vulnerable and marginalized groups in the Caribbean.

For more information, please contact, the Antigua and Barbuda National Chapter at

[email protected]

CLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP GROUP

NewsAmericasNow.com