Antiguan Pup in Great American Rescue Bowl

Black Immigrant Daily News

Today in the US is Super Bowl Sunday and a very famous Caribbean export “Rihanna” will be entertaining millions for the Super Bowl half time entertainment show.

Receiving much less press, this Super Bowl Sunday is Yana a little pup sent from Antigua by Dogs and Cats of Antigua.

Yana was sent to North Shore Animal League to be rehomed in the US, and he was selected as one of their pups to appear in the First Annual Great American Rescue Bowl (10:30 am Eastern and again at 4 pm), hosted by the Great American Family channel.

A spokesperson for DACOA (Dogs and Cats of Antigua) said they are thrilled and extremely proud to have Yana representing Antigua at the Rescue Bowl.

Yana went to the US on our December 7 airlift along with his siblings York, Yanos, Yeno, Yento, Yaska, Yosie and Yara.

Yana’s foster mother Halima Baptiste in Antigua said “this is a proud mama moment, the whole litter were beautiful and smart”.

Dogs and Cats of Antigua picked up over 582 stray dogs from the streets of Antigua in 2022 and rehomed 440 of them overseas.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]

NewsAmericasNow.com