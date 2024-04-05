APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR PARISH-LEVEL YOUTH PARLIAMENT PROGRAMME

St. George’s, Grenada: The Division of Youth is accepting applications from Grenadian nationals who are desirous of participating in the 2024 parish-level youth parliament programme.

Interested persons are asked to visit the Facebook and Instagram platforms of the Division of Youth to access the link for the application form, which must be completed and submitted before Monday, April 8, 2024.

The Youth Parliament Programme is a civic education initiative tailored to offer experiential learning opportunities for young Grenadians. Participants get to engage in hands-on exploration of parliamentary processes, learn to create resolutions that directly impact their communities, and gain insight into the roles and responsibilities of parliamentarians, government officials, and citizens within the democratic framework.

The restructured National Youth Parliament Programme will feature four components:

The Parish-Level Youth Parliament sits.Primary and Secondary School Youth Parliament sittingsNational Youth Parliament sittings andThe Special Youth Parliament is sitting in commemoration of Commonwealth Day. The programme offers comprehensive training to Grenada’s future leaders and provides a valuable opportunity to network with other youth leaders throughout the island. Training for the Parish-Level Youth Parliament will take place at selected schools or community centres in each parish.

Coming from the revised process, a National Youth Election will follow, where candidates from the parish-level sittings will be elected as National Youth Parliamentarians.

Once elected, the National Youth Parliamentarians will be enrolled in the programme for two (2) years to gain immersive experience and deepened understanding of critical issues affecting Grenada’s development.

The revitalised programme will also feature a mentorship component offered to National Youth Parliamentarians as they prepare to assume leadership roles in their communities and in Grenada by extension.

For any inquiries or clarification, please do not hesitate to reach out to the Division of Youth at 1 (473) 440-6917.