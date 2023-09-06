APPOINTMENT OF NEW PRESS SECRETARY

The Office of the Prime Minister announces the departure of Press Secretary, Ms. Tahira Carter, following the end of her contract.

“Ms. Carter served as a dedicated member of our team during the first year of Government, and we extend our sincere gratitude for her exceptional service throughout her tenure,” Prime Minister, Hon Dickon Mitchell commented when announcing the change in role.

“As we bid farewell to Ms. Carter, we are delighted to introduce her successor, Ms. Neila K. Ettienne, who will assume the role of Press Secretary effective September 1, 2023.”

Ms. Ettienne brings a wealth of experience in communications and performing arts, making her a strong choice for this critical position. Additionally, her experience in event management and production will prove invaluable as the Government moves forward with the imminent restructuring of the Government Information Service (GIS).

Ms. Ettienne most recently served as support officer at Grenada Schools Inc., a non- profit organization, which supports the Ministry of Education through its efforts to build libraries and strengthen the foundations of early literacy in Grenada. She also served as a teacher at the Presentation Brothers College, lecturer at the T. A. Marryshow Community College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in the College of Arts and Sciences. Her professional portfolio includes host, public speaking, theatre, film and TV production, event planning and production and theatre manager. Ms. Ettienne holds Bachelor of Arts degrees in Theatre and International Languages from Cameron University and a Masters in Fine Arts from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.

“I am thrilled to be joining the team at the Office of the Prime Minister as the new Press Secretary. I believe that open dialogue is the cornerstone of trust, and I am dedicated to fostering an environment where information flows freely, accurately, and in a timely manner,” Ms. Ettienne said.

“Together with the team, I am eager to engage with the public, the media, and stakeholders, ensuring that our communications are not only informative, but also reflect our commitment to transparency. As we navigate the challenges and opportunities ahead, I look forward to building on the work of my predecessor and delivering communications that truly make a positive impact.”

Please direct any media inquiries or requests for further information to Ms. Neila Ettienne at [email protected] or 473-536-9940.