Argentina breathe new life into World Cup campaign

Black Immigrant Daily News

Sports

Mexico’s Uriel Antuna, on the ground, tries to tackle Argentina’s Lionel Messi during the World Cup group C match, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar, on Saturday. (AP Photo)

Argentina breathed new life into their FIFA World Cup campaign when they defeated Mexico 2-0 in their second Group C test at Lusail Stadium in Qatar on Saturday.

The crucial victory, which came on the heels of a 2-1 opening-round loss to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, elevated Argentina into second place in Group C, on three points.

Captain Lionel Messi rifled a low, long-range shot into the Mexican net in the 64th minute to send them ahead.

And in the 87th minute, Enzo Fernandez also fired one into the top right-hand corner to seal victory for the La Albiceleste.

The win, however, does not guarantee them qualification to the round of 16. A victory over Robert Lewandowski’s Poland on Wednesday would confirm their spot in the next round.

As it stands, Poland are top in four points, Argentina second on three, Saudi Arabia on three as well and Mexico, on one point. All teams have one remaining group match.

NewsAmericasNow.com