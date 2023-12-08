Asher John – Found; Police Investigates Incident at the National Stadium/Confiscation of Offensive Weapons and Illegal Drug

Asher John – Found

The Royal Grenada Police Force extends appreciation to the media and the general public for their assistance in locating Asher John of Corinth, St. David.

Asher was located on Wednesday 6th December 2023, and was returned to her place of residence.

Police Investigates Incident at the National Stadium/Confiscation of Offensive Weapons andIllegal Drug

The Royal Grenada Police Force confirms the occurrence of a stabbing incident that occurred sometime after 5:00 pm, on Wednesday 6th December 2023, at the National Stadium, St. George, which resulted in a 13-year-old male, Student sustaining injuries.

Preliminary information revealed that there was an altercation between two students that resulted in one of them inflicting a wound to the chest and back of the other.

The victim was taken to the General Hospital for medical attention where he was admitted as a patient.

Police investigation continues into the matter.

During searches conducted on individuals at the venue, officers confiscated a significant number of offensive weapons along with some illegal drugs.

Offensive Weapons and Illegal Drug Confiscated