Ashwin, India send Australia to embarrassing 3-day defeat Loop Jamaica

NAGPUR, India (AP) — Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 31st five-wicket total and sent Australia crashing to an embarrassing three-day defeat in the first test against India on Saturday.

Ashwin had 5-37 in 12 overs as India won by an innings and 132 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

Australia were bowled out for 91 runs in 32.3 overs in just over a single session after lunch on day three, their lowest total ever in India. Steve Smith top-scored with 25 not out, facing 51 deliveries.

Only three other batsmen reached double figures. Ravindra Jadeja picked up 2-27, while Axar Patel finished with 1-6.

Jadeja was named player of the match for picking seven wickets and scoring a half-century in the first test.

“It feels amazing to come back after five months and score runs, take wickets, and give your 100 percent,” he said. “I bat at a crucial position and try not to change many things. While bowling, I was trying to keep it at the stumps so that the batsmen make mistakes (to get out).”

Trailing by 223 runs, Australia got off to a shocking start before the entire innings collapsed.

Ashwin partnered Mohammed Shami with the new ball and struck immediately. Usman Khawaja (5) was caught at slip going for an expansive cover drive. David Warner (10) survived a dropped catch at slip, but was trapped lbw soon after.

In between, Jadeja trapped Marnus Labuschagne (17) lbw. Two overs later, Ashwin did the same to Matt Renshaw (2) as Australia collapsed to 42-4 in 15.2 overs.

Smith provided some resistance from one end, but Ashwin was unstoppable. Peter Handscomb (6) was out next, also lbw. Australia were down to 52-5 in 17.2 overs.

Alex Carey (10) tried to reverse sweep his way out of trouble but inevitably fell to Ashwin, out lbw again, as the off-spinner completed his five-wicket haul.

Ashwin went off the attack but Australia’s downfall didn’t end. Pat Cummins (1) was caught behind off Jadeja, while Todd Murphy (2) was caught off Patel to make it 75-8.

Shami (2-13) bowled Nathan Lyon (8) to delay tea by another 30 minutes. Jadeja did bowl Smith off a no ball and so the match continued for another seven deliveries.

Scott Boland (0) was out lbw to Shami to end the Australian misery.

In the morning session, Patel had extended India’s lead as their first innings finished at 400 runs in 139.3 overs.

Patel scored 84 runs, facing 174 balls, with 10 fours and a six. He put on 52 runs with Shami, who scored 37 runs, including three sixes.

Shami was given a life by Boland who dropped a regulation catch at long on. Earlier, Jadeja could only add four runs to his overnight score and was out for 70 runs.

Murphy finished with 7-124 in his maiden test, the sixth best figures on debut for Australia. Pat Cummins took 2-78, while Nathan Lyon took 1-126.

India had added 79 runs for three wickets in the morning session and grounded down the Australian attack.

“Playing the spinners was always going to be hard work,” Cummins said. “The wicket spun (in the first innings) but wasn’t unplayable. We should have scored 100 more runs (then). A couple batsmen did get starts, but they needed to score big. Todd Murphy was fantastic (with the ball).”

On day one, Jadeja had picked 5-47 to topple Australia after they opted to bat. On day two, Rohit Sharma (120) scored his ninth test hundred to help India dominate proceedings.

Final scores in the match: Australia 177 & 91; India 400.

The second test begins Feb. 17 in Delhi.

