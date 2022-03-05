Asian Doll Reacts To Being Left Off King Von’s Posthumous Album

Asian Doll is keeping a cool head as news swirls that she was not included any at all on King Von‘s first posthumous album that was released on Friday.

There were also reactions that she was removed from one of the songs on the album- “Hard To Trust,” which features Moneybagg Yo.

The album called ‘What It Means to Be King’ is the follow-up to the late rapper’s 2020’s gold-certified album ‘Welcome to O’Block.’ The latest album was released through King Von’s estate and his label ‘Only the Family/Empire and features 19 tracks with features from G Herbo, Tee Grizzley, Moneybagg Yo, Fivio Foreign, Dreezy, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, along with King Von’s mentor Lil Durk.

The OTF label head had teased the release of the project as he paid tribute to King Von. Meanwhile, fans were not happy that Asian was left off of the project. King Von and Asian Doll had been dating up to the time of his death, and the latter has been mourning the rapper’s death publicly.

However, Asian Doll took to social media to ask fans not to make the album about her.

“Please don’t make today about me,” she said on Twitter.

The song, in particular, was very direct about Asian Doll’s and King Von’s relationship as the rapper declared his love for her and said he’ll defend anyone for her. The song, in particular, also confirms Asian Doll’s story that she was with the rapper when the feds had raided his house.

“Remember that time we were in the bed and police was outside, stay by my side, grab my guns…you were gonna ride, aint going nowhere lil girl this sh** for life, it’s hard to trust…pussy like glue…” King Von rapped.

Asian Doll had previously spoken about the incident saying that she was just wearing her socks and underwear when King Von told her that “dem boys” were outside and she was ready to do whatever she had to help defend him.

The song also hints at an incident in the studio in which King Von talks about a time he bit up a man for calling her a “b**ch” when they were in the studio.

Asian Doll and King Von’s sister Kayla B have been at it after Von’s death as Kayla tried to invalidate the relationship between the young couple.

Fans reacted to the song and how King Von sang about his woman.

“That “hard to trust” song was good without dreezy. the song was literally called “letter to asian” why tf did they add some random girl to your song. shoulda kept it just von ts is so lame. its hard tho without her #soundcloudversion,” one fan said.

“Asiannnnnnn Von song Hard to Trust… It’s everything and I hope this give you the closure you need. That man loved tf outta you.” another said.

In later tweets, Asian Doll celebrated the album’s spike on the charts.

“NUMBER #1 #WhatItMeansToBeKing B**CH !!!!” she tweeted.