Aspiring Rapper Who Attacked Dave Chappelle Won’t Be Charged, Records Song

Aspiring rapper Isaiah Lee who attacked Dave Chappelle on stage and was stomped out will not be charged

Isaiah Lee has shot to fame after being identified as the man who attacked comedian Dave Chappelle earlier this week, and more details about who he is have been revealed as a family member confirms that he released a song named after the comedian.

Lee received injuries sustained after his brush up with Chappelle’s security guards as he tried to escape and was later arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. Before being seen at Dave’s show at the Hollywood Bowl, it seems that he was trying to enter the rap world and even had a song he released that was named after Chappelle.

The song called “Dave Chappell” was released in June 2020, but Lee did not use his name, only naming the creator as ‘NoName_Trapper.’ The content of the song, however, has nothing to do with the rapper, surprisingly.

Meanwhile, Lee is still in police custody, and the Los Angeles Police Department has said that he was found with a “replica handgun with a knife blade inside.”

The extent of his injury has not been noted, but Lee is being held in the Hollywood Division jail after he was treated for injuries. In photos, his face was swollen in places with bumps on his forehead. His arm also appeared at an angle, possibly broken or twisted.

A man who identified himself as Aaron Lee, brother to the suspect, told Rolling in hopes of getting attention to the music. He only said that he was unaware of “any type of animosity” between Lee and the comedian.

Some have speculated that Lee, who was seen with black nail polish on his fingers, was acting in anger at Chappelle, who has made the LGBT community part of his jokes since the DaBaby Rolling Loud fiasco.

“I don’t have anything negative to say about Isaiah,” Aaron was quoted saying. “He’s a performing artist who tries to stay as positive as possible. He does have a history of mental health issues. He does take medicine. Maybe he missed out on taking his prescription. But he’s not the type to just lash out. I don’t understand.”

Meanwhile, some, including comedian Chris Rock who was in the building, reacted to the entire fiasco as he cracked a joke, “Was that Will Smith?” referring to the now-famous Oscar moment Will Smith slapped him after telling a joke about Jada Pinkett-Smith.

Some felt that Lee was trying to re-enact that moment when Will slapped Rock.

In the meantime, the case was referred to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for prosecution, but the DA declined to press charges. Lee is being held in police custody on a $30,000 bail.