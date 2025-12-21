World News
At least nine people killed in South Africa mass shooting
21 December 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Published On 21 Dec 202521 Dec 2025
- At least nine people have been killed and 10 wounded in a mass shooting in the Bekkersdal township, west of the city of Johannesburg in South Africa, according to the police.
- A manhunt is currently under way for those involved in the shooting, which took place at a tavern just before 1am (23:00 GMT Saturday).
Related News
19 December 2025
‘We don’t care about politics’: Violence-hit Uvira locals just want peace
16 December 2025
Thousands protest in Slovakia against Fico government’s judicial reforms
17 December 2025
Trump to highlight 2025 achievements amid Venezuela, economic tensions
13 December 2025