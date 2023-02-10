Attorney dies while addressing Appeal Court

Black Immigrant Daily News

Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. Photo by Jeff Mayers

THE legal fraternity is mourning after the sudden death of an attorney who collapsed while making submissions in the Court of Appeal on Friday.

Retired deputy Solicitor General Duncan Neil Byam reportedly collapsed while addressing Justices of Appeal Allan Mendonca, Prakash Moosai and Gillian Lucky at the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain.

Byam retired from the SG’s department on July 2, 2021, a notice published in the Gazette said, and had gone into private practice.

Newsday understands while addressing the court, he collapsed. A response team who responded immediately when he collapsed tried to resuscitate him, as well as a security officer and the judges and attorneys who were in court.

In response to questions from Newsday, the Judiciary said, “We can confirm that there was a medical incident involving an attorney in court today.”

