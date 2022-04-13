Australian man charged with more than 400 sexual offenses against children

The content originally appeared on: CNN

Sydney (CNN)A man in Western Australia has been charged with more than 400 sexual offenses against children in what police are calling one of the most significant child abuse investigations in the state’s history.

The 47-year-old man from the Australian city of Perth faces numerous charges, including 240 counts of indecent dealing with a child under 13 years, 98 counts of indecently recording a child under 13 years, and 44 counts of sexual penetration of a child under 13 years, Western Australia police said in a statement Wednesday.

He also faces 26 counts of possessing child exploitation material, and five counts of producing child exploitation material.

The charges follow a months-long investigation sparked by a tip off in July last year, according to the statement.

The statement said search warrants were carried out at the man’s home and workplace, during which police located and seized multiple electronic storage devices.

