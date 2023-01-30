Autopsy Due This Week On Decomposed Body Found At Vieux Fort – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

Police have announced an autopsy for Wednesday on a decomposed body discovered at Savannes Bay, Vieux Fort, on January 22.

Assistant Commissioner of Police George Nicholas told reporters once investigators collect samples and do their analysis, they could make a conclusive identification.

He said the police were working diligently on the matter and would inform relatives of the deceased as soon as investigators determined the identity.

“But we have a pretty good idea of who the individual was,” Nicholas stated.

Asked whether the body was that of Omar Defreitas, last seen on January 6, the senior officer said the police had no such information.

Family members believe the decomposed body found at Savannes Bay, Vieux Fort, is community fisherman Harris Jordon who suffered from seizures.

According to Jordon’s nephew, Titus Joseph, family members had not seen the fisherman for a few days and had assumed that, as usual, he was visiting friends with whom he would stay at times for weeks.

Headline photo: Stock image

NewsAmericasNow.com