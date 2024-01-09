Babs Simpson’s Netball Academy Celebrates Five Years

Five (5) years ago, on 7th January, 2019, the Babs Simpson Netball Academy started and is still going strong. It’s the only netball academy on island and caters for girls at all ages from age five from primary and secondary schools around the island.

Our successes are numerous as a few of the students have gone on to represent Grenada at National U-16 level, Secondary Schools teams at the Windward Islands school games. The girls are representing their schools at the Ministry of Sports Secondary Schools Netball Tournament and Netball Grenada Club Championships.

We currently have thirty-three students on roll with four coaches who have all played and are well-versed in the game of netball. We are represented at the Margaret Dowe Netball Tournament annually with two tiny mites and two junior teams.

Today we celebrate five years with our past and present students, having fun and showcasing talents and what we learnt and what were taught.