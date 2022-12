Black Immigrant Daily News

Health Minister, Hon. Sir Molwyn Joseph has announced a historic surgical procedure for a baby who was transported from Antigua to Jamaica.

He said: ” I stand here today to say we successfully established a relationship with the hospital in Jamaica, and it is the first time in the history of Antigua and Barbuda that we have had any of our citizens have a successful liver transplant.

That baby had a successful liver transplant in Jamaica.”

SOURCE: ABS

