Back-to-School Prizes up for grabs in Essay Competition on Agriculture

CYEN Grenada Summer Essay Writing Competition 2023

St. George, Grenada – Grenadian students will have a chance this summer break to present their own views on the country’s agriculture sector. That is the focus of the Caribbean Youth Environment Network (CYEN) in Grenada’s 2023 Summer Essay Writing (SEW) Competition.

The SEW Competition invites young people ages 10 – 17 years to share their ideas to tackle environmental and sustainability challenges in their communities. This year, working with the Ministry of Agriculture and Lands, Fisheries & Cooperatives and the United Nations Development Programme through the Climate-Resilient Agriculture project, the Competition will explore solutions for improving agriculture and food security.

Topics for the 2023 SEW Competition will be based on two categories.

Category A – 10 – 13 Age Group:What can we do to better adapt our agricultural methods to a changing climate?Category B – 14 – 17 Age Group:How can we use nature and land management practices to make agriculture more sustainable and climate-friendly?

The Top 3 positions in each category will receive cash and prizes ranging from $200 to $450 and will have their essays published and shared.

The competition will open at 12:00 a.m. on 16th July 2023 until 11:59 p.m. 25th August 2023. To enter the competition, eligible participants must:

Write an original essay (500 – 800 words) in their relevant Category.Submit essay in a word document attachment via email [email protected] using “CYEN Summer Essay Competition 2023” as the subject of the email.Include at the top of the document: Full Name; Age (by close of competition); Date of Birth, Home Address; School Attending from September 2023; and Full Name and Contact Number of Parent/ Guardian.

CYEN Grenada supports children and youth to advocate for the environment and sustainable development. Its work includes public education on important issues, and providing a space for its stakeholders to take part in national decision-making.