Barcelona and Real Madrid to boycott La Liga’s Extraordinary General Assembly

Barcelona and Real Madrid say they will boycott La Liga’s Extraordinary General Assembly in Dubai next week.

Both clubs were notified on 25th November of the Spanish top flight’s plan for an emergency meeting to discuss proposed changes to competition regulations.

The two clubs said they would not send representatives to the 7th December event.

Barcelona and Real Madrid were two of the 12 founding members of proposals in 2021 for a European Super League (ESL).

Those initial plans collapsed after a fan backlash but the two Spanish clubs, along with Italian giants, Juventus, are yet to formally abandon the project for a breakaway league.

Last month, Real Madrid’s President, Florentino Perez reaffirmed his club’s commitment to an European Super League, and said that football did not recognise that the game in its present form was “sick”.

In a statement on Wednesday, Real Madrid described the proposed meeting by La Liga as an “illegal” summons.

