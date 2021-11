Bayern Munich stars test positive for Covid-19 as club grapples with virus

The content originally appeared on: CNN



Later on Wednesday, Bayern confirmed that Kimmich had also tested posted and was self-isolating at home. Kimmich was “doing well,” according to the Bundesliga club. “The FC Bayern forward is self-isolating at home in accordance with the relevant health authorities and doing well under the circumstances,” said the German club on its website, referring to Choupo-Moting.Later on Wednesday, Bayern confirmed that Kimmich had also tested posted and was self-isolating at home. Kimmich was “doing well,” according to the Bundesliga club.

The Bayern duo’s positive results comes as the club grapples with a number of players quarantining due to coronavirus amid Germany’s deteriorating Covid-19 situation.

Choupo-Moting, Serge Gnabry, Jamal Musiala, and Michael Cuisance entered quarantine after a contact person tested positive for Covid-19, according to Bayern on Sunday.

Ahead of Tuesday’s Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev in Ukraine, Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed he might only have 13 outfield players available.

Read More