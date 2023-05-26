BEACON ASSISTS CALLISTE GOVERNMENT SCHOOL WITH $1,000 CONTRIBUTION TO SCHOOL FEEDING PROGRAMME

On Wednesday 17th May 2023, The Beacon Insurance Company Ltd. generously donated $1,000 to assist the Calliste Government School with their School Feeding Programme. Molly Roberts, Branch Manager at Beacon Grenada, presented the cheque to school principal, Mrs. Antoinette Lewis, in front of faculty and students at the school.

Speaking at the handover, Ms Roberts said Beacon was happy to make the contribution as the company strives to make a positive impact on the lives of students within the communities they serve. The programme serves a healthy breakfast to approximately 30 students and lunch to approximately 160 students every day. Beacon chose to assist the Calliste Government School after a period of careful review as the school is one in need.

Upon accepting the donation, Mrs. Lewis expressed her sincere thanks to Beacon. “On behalf of the teachers and students at the school, we thank you sincerely!” Principal Lewis went on to speak about the positive affects of well-nourished students. “Breakfast is important! Lunch is important! Children that have a healthy, nutritious breakfast in the mornings, will have them focused, attentive and will also increase their attendance at the school.”

Beacon has pledged to enrich and enhance the lives of those in the communities in which it operates through the creation of opportunities for development and growth. The company has been in the insurance industry for over 40 years, with operations spanning the region. Their headquarters are in Trinidad & Tobago with branches in St Lucia, Grenada and Barbados. They also maintain agencies in St. Vincent, Dominica and St. Kitts & Nevis.

Branch Manager at Beacon Grenada, Molly Roberts (left) presents $1,000 cheque to Principal of the Calliste Government School, Mrs. Antoinette Lewis (right), in the presence of students