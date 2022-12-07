Bearer held with stolen bike Loop Jamaica

A twenty-one-year-old bearer has been charged with robbery with aggravation and illegal possession of firearm after her was reportedly found in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

He is Stephen Bentley of Olympic Way, Kingston 11.

Reports from the police are that a man was pounced upon by two armed men, who robbed him of his motorcycle and cash on Marl Road, Kingston 11 on November 11.

A week later, on November 18, Bentley was reportedly found in possession of the bike.

He was arrested and charged following a question-and-answer session. His court date is being finalised, the police said.