Beenie Man Explains Why He Proposed To Camille Lee, DHQ Carlene Reacts

Dancehall Queen Carlene has revealed that she only wishes the best for the father of her daughter, Beenie Man, and his fiancée Camille Lee, as they celebrate their engagement.

Carlene has arguably seen Beenie Man go through the many phases of finding love since they had their daughter Crystal, and in the current chapter, she revealed that she is happy for the couple.

“Congratulations to both of them, she is beautiful woman and cares about my daughter Crystal and has Beenie Man’s best interest at heart,” she wrote in reaction to a video announcing the engagement on Instagram.

Beenie Man, DHQ Carlene & Daughter Crystal

On Instagram Live, Beenie Man also spoke about his decision to get engaged to Camille ‘Lee’ McIntosh.

“Life is a beautiful thing and if you love a woman and you don’t put a ring on it, that mean you never make none sense, yuh zeet. I put a ring on her not an ‘it’, she is not an ‘it’ she’s a her,” he said.

The artiste appeared happy and intoxicated while making the statement. However, his fans also took him to task over the statement. “So him only ever love 2 woman,” one commented. “Congratulations my son, you realize now that you want to settle down and that’s just it. Wishing you all the best my son,” another person said. “Stop contradicting yourself sir, with all the baby mamas you have and talking like this. It’s kind of disturbing,” another person said.

The artiste popped the big question to Lee on Thursday night in a simple engagement ceremony where he put the ring on her finger, and the two shared a kiss.

The couple have been dating since 2021, and Beenie Man revealed that they have known each other for 23 years. Lee also said in a past interview that she had known Beenie Man since childhood, as they grew up in the same town.

Beenie Man was previously married to D’Angel, whose real name is Michelle Downer. The dancehall legend and Downer started dating following her relationship with Beenie’s longtime rival, Bounty Killer. The relationship received mixed feelings from dancehall fans, but the couple wed regardless and had a son together.