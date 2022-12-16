Beetham sinkholes being repaired

Black Immigrant Daily News

A worker looking down at the repair work being done on the sinkhole at CCC Boulavard in the Beetham Gardens which is one of the more major of the three sinkholes to have developed in the area believed to be caused by a collapsing underground sewer line. Photo by Sureash Cholai

Two sinkholes in Beetham Gardens are being repaired by the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA), after two months.

In a media release WASA said repairs to the sinkholes at CCC Boulevard and Main Street, Beetham Gardens have progressed considerably.

Pipeline replacement work is under way with four remaining lengths to be installed. Backfilling of the area is also in progress.

The contractor estimatedwork will be completed on Sunday.

In October a sinkhole opened at the end of CCC Boulevard, behind the Excel Beetham Government Primary School, measuring approximately 20 feet wide and 15 feet deep, leaving the connector road to the Churchill Roosevelt Highway impassable.

At the second site, between 14th and 17th Main Streets, Beetham Gardens, the release said, the area has been secured, and a contractor is being engaged.

That hole measured approximately 14 square feet at road level, and was three feet deep. When Newsday visited in October, there was a barrel of trash in it, and it was cordoned off by caution tape.

WASA told the public to take care when approaching the work site, and said they will be informed of any revised traffic arrangements as the need arises.

