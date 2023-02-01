Berbice man charged with attempted murder of wife

Black Immigrant Daily News

Khemdatt Persaud and Deoranie Badal

Businessman Khemadatt Persaud was today charged with the attempted murder of his reputed wife, Deoranie Badal called “Marcy”.

He made his appearance before Magistrate Rabindranauth Singh at the Number 51 Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the indictable charge.

Persaud, 55, was remanded to prison. The matter comes up again on February 16 at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

The accused was represented by Attorney Mursaline Bacchus who told the court that his client was first attacked by the victim’s paramour, which caused Persaud to sustain injuries to his shoulder and abdomen.

Meanwhile, the victim, aged 36, remains hospitalised.

The incident occurred on January 30 wherein Persaud allegedly chopped Badal about her body with a cutlass, resulting in severe injuries to the head.

Reports are that at around 13:00hrs on the day in question at Rose Hall Town, the woman – who worked as a junior manager at Nand Persaud Berbice Rice Mills – was at a wash bay when her husband arrived and began chopping her about the body.

This publication understands that at the time of the incident, Persaud and Badal were separated.

